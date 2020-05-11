Lecture on late HM held in London

Muscat: The British researcher Jeremy Jones delivered a lecture at the venue of the Omani-British Friendship Association (OBFA) entitled ‘the good neighbour, the life of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

The researcher, a specialist in Omani affairs and co-author of A History of Modern Oman, called for conducting further in-depth researches on the Omani foreign policy in order to comprehend the successes the Sultanate’s prudent diplomacy has achieved in helping Oman’s friends and allies to deal with several regional and international issues.

The nature of the consecutive regional crises was one of the reasons that led Oman’s diplomacy to do something to mitigate the effect of these crises.

The policy of keeping open communication channels with all parties has transformed into an outright recognition of the Sultanate’s exceptional ability to enter into larger diplomatic actions, said Jones.

The British researcher noted that the basic principles of the Omani foreign policy are derived from its understanding of the origin of neighbourhood as a location and a set of relations that are based on high levels of cooperation and a sense that self-interests do not in conflict with the interests of others. — ONA