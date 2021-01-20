Lecture at NDC discusses GCC Aspirations, Challenges

Muscat: The National Defence College (NDC) on Wednesday organised a lecture titled “GCC Aspirations and Challenges”.

The lecture was delivered by GCC Secretary-General Dr Nayef Mubarak al Hajraf as part of the curriculum of the NDC’s 8th batch.

Air Vice Marshal Eng Saleh Yahya al Maskari, Commandant of the NDC, welcomed the GCC Secretary-General and the rest of the gathering.

In his lecture, Al Hajraf outlined the GCC role in tackling regional and international developments, elements of power and challenges influencing the GCC’s methodology of functioning as it performs its mandate of promoting its member states. The lecture also touched on the impact of the GCC moves on regional and international security, as well as the Council’s ability to explore or anticipate future developments and address the concomitant challenges to stay as a politically and economically influential entity in the region.

The lecture was attended by Dr Ali Qasim al Lawati, Advisor of Studies and Research at the Diwan of Royal Court, Shaikh Ahmed Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary General of the Majlis Ash’Shura, Khalid Ahmed al Saeedi, Secretary General of the State Council, Saud Ahmed al Barwani, Head of the GCC Department at the Foreign Ministry and Dr Zainab Ali al Qasmi, Head of the Diplomatic Institute at the Foreign Ministry, as well as NDC faculty members and personnel. –ONA