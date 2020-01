Lebanon protesters lob traffic signs, branches at police

BEIRUT: Tensions flared in Lebanon’s capital on Saturday as angry protesters flung stones, traffic signs and tree branches at security forces, who responded with water canons and tear gas. The protest movement rocking Lebanon since October 17 has revived this week, over delays in forming a new cabinet to address the country’s growing economic crisis. No progress appears to have been made towards a final lineup, which protesters demand be comprised of independent experts and exclude all traditional political parties. On Saturday afternoon, demonstrators set out from various spots in Beirut in a march towards the city centre under the slogan “We won’t pay the price”.

But before they all converged near the road leading to parliament, dozens of protesters flung rocks and plant pots filled with earth at the police guarding the institution, local television channels showed. Security forces sprayed young men with two water cannons and lobbed tear gas over a metal fence to disperse remaining protesters on the wet tarmac. “A direct and violent confrontation is taking place with anti-riot police at one of the entrances to parliament,” the Internal Security Forces said on Twitter. “We ask peaceful protesters to keep away from the site of the rioting for their safety.” An AFP photographer saw young men uproot parking metres. He also saw around 10 people faint from the tear gas. — AFP