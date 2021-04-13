Lebanon opposition wants joint election push to oust elite

BEIRUT: A coalition of Lebanese civil society groups and parties called on Tuesday for a unified electoral bloc to try to defeat traditional leaders in 2022 polls. The joint appeal by 16 groups, including the National Bloc, Beirut Madinati and Mintishreen, marks the most concerted effort yet towards forming an opposition umbrella to take on the ruling elite in parliamentary elections scheduled for May 2022.

“We are calling on all forces of change and the different revolutionary groups… to unify their ranks and work together towards forming the widest possible opposition bloc,” spokesperson Nada Sehnaoui said.

“Together, we will develop a joint plan for our participation in parliamentary polls through joint opposition lists,” she told a Beirut press conference held at the National Bloc’s headquarters.

The groups taking part so far have mostly coalesced around a 2019 protest movement demanding the wholesale removal of political leaders widely deemed inept and corrupt. — AFP