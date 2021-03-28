Lebanon frozen by political intransigence as it hurtles towards collapse

Samia Nakhoul and Maha El Dahan –

Just 18 months have passed since mass protests against Lebanon’s political class brought down one government, and nearly eight more months since a huge explosion destroyed the port of Beirut and toppled its successor.

Since then the currency has lost 90 per cent of its value, inflation has driven more than half the population below the poverty line, the country has defaulted on its debts, and banks have all but cut clients off from their dollar deposits.

Scenes of shoppers brawling over scarce goods, protesters burning tyres to block roads, and hundreds of shuttered businesses are now commonplace.

A vibrant Beirut has turned into a ghost-town in eerie darkness, as the outgoing energy minister warns that a total black-out is looming as fuel for electricity runs out.

Yet even as Lebanon hurtles towards outright collapse, in the worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, bickering politicians are either unwilling or unable to form a government.

Saad al Hariri, the three-time prime minister designated by parliament to form a cabinet, stormed out of his 18th meeting with President Michel Aoun this week. He said Aoun’s Christian party, led by the president’s son-in-law Gebran Bassil, wanted to dictate cabinet seats and have veto power over decisions.

“As of today you have to satisfy Gebran Bassil’s conditions; he has the pen of the president’’, said one government source.

Hariri, son of Rafik al Hariri, the post-war premier assassinated in 2005, has called for a technocrat cabinet that must enact reforms long demanded by the IMF and donor countries such as the United States and France. He is backed by the Amal party, led by influential House Speaker Nabih Berri and others.

Overshadowing what might otherwise look like a sectarian squabble over sharing the diminishing pie of Lebanon’s spoils system is the power of Hizbullah, the group that dominates Lebanon politics and underpins Aoun’s presidency.

With a new administration in Washington reassessing policy towards Iran, the regional balance of power is shifting. For now, Hizbullah appears reluctant to back a new government that might be seen as offering a concession to rivals such as Hariri.

While it agrees on the need for a government, Hizbullah is not ready to pressure Aoun and risk its alliance with his large Christian party.

