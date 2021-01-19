Lebanon doctors urge lockdown extension

The head of Lebanon’s main coronavirus hospital backed the extension of a total lockdown to curb soaring infection figures and save a fragile healthcare system from collapse. “Easing the lockdown cannot occur if the virus is spreading unchecked in the community’’, Firas Abiad said on social media. “The infection is not under control.” The country of more than six million has recorded 255,956 coronavirus cases and 1,959 deaths since its outbreak started in February. It entered a strict 11-day lockdown last Thursday after recording a 70 per cent uptick in infections in one of the steepest increases in transmission worldwide. — AFP

