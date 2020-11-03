Lebanon central bank urged to hand over documents for audit

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab called on the central bank to provide restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal with all the information requested for a forensic audit, warning against any attempt to scupper the process.

Lebanon is grappling with a financial meltdown that has crashed the currency, paralysed banks and prompted a sovereign default. It hired the turnaround specialist this year to audit the central bank — a key demand of the International Monetary Fund and foreign donors which have pressed the indebted state to tackle waste and corruption.

Diab said in a statement on Tuesday that Banque du Liban (BDL) had only provided the firm with 42 per cent of the documents requested and criticised it for citing Lebanese legislation and banking secrecy as a justification.

“Any reform not based on the forensic audit of the central bank would only be symbolic reform to cover up the continued approach that brought the country to this state’’, Diab said. — Reuters

