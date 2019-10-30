Lebanese protesters reopen key roads

Beirut: Lebanese protesters were reopening major roads onWednesday in response to a call from the army to remove road blocks that have paralysed the country since anti-government rallies begana lmost two weeks ago.

Protesters in areas north-east of Beirut and other parts of Lebanon were removing their sit-in tents and helping army bulldozers dismantle blocks from roads.

Earlier on Wednesday, the army emphasised the people’s right to “peaceful protests and freedom of expression in public squares only.”

The military said in a statement that in view of “dangerous rows” due to roadblocks and the latest political developments in the country, the army command called on all protesters to reopen blocked roads.

On Tuesday, followers of Amal and Hezbollah stormed sites of anti-government protesters in central Beirut, destroying their tents and attacking them.

On Wednesday, anti-government protesters in the town of Byblos, north of Beirut, were dismantling their tents, cleaning the streets and handing roses to motorists. However, on the Jal al deeb Highway, north-east of Beirut, some protesters were seen crying because they wanted to stay until a new government is formed.

Prime Minister Saad al Hariri on Tuesday submitted his resignation to President Michel Aoun, bowing to a key demand of the protesters, who have taken to the streets across Lebanon since October 17.

However, many demonstrators insist the country’s whole ruling elite should step down.

“I am a bit disappointed. I think those political leaders have to go, not only Hariri,” Joumana, an anti-government protester, said tearfully as she was leaving a blocked road.

“We do not trust all of them,” she said. Similarly, demonstrators on the Ring Bridge in central Beirut were reopening the road connecting the city’s east and west, and removing old furniture that they had earlier brought to block the route.

“We will give the president some days to try to form a government. If he doesn’t, we will be on the streets again,” said Jad, a protester.

Aoun was expected to issue a statement saying if he has accepted Hariri’s resignation and would consequently start consultations with the parliamentary blocs to name a new premier. A government source said that Aoun is under pressure to initiate such consultations to head off a political vacuum in Lebanon.

Passersby meanwhile expressed happiness over the reopening of roads.

“The protesters’ demands are ours, but we have to work to make aliving,” said one pedestrian on the Ring Bridge.— dpa

