Lebanese in hunt for hospital beds

BEIRUT: When Rachelle Halabi rushed her 85-year-old father to a Beirut hospital a few days ago with COVID-19, the doctor sent them home as intensive care was full.

“The ER doctor told us to go back, get him an oxygen machine and give him his treatment from home,” she said from the Lebanese capital. “We went with it for several days, but his condition did not improve.”

Halabi herself tested positive for COVID-19, one of the thousands of new cases reported in Lebanon following a holiday season where loosened restrictions let infections soar. With 192,000 reported cases and almost 1,500 deaths, Lebanon is not among the world’s worst hit countries. But its infrastructure is crumbling, and a small surge in infections is enough to take its health sector to breaking point. The health ministry has in recent weeks urged private hospitals to make more room for Covid-19 patients, but the pandemic is spreading too fast.

“The rise in COVID numbers has outpaced the increase in critical beds,” said Firass Abiad, the head of a major public hospital battling the virus. — AFP

