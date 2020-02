John Kemp –

Efforts to contain coronavirus within Hubei province or China are failing, with substantial outbreaks reported from South Korea to Italy and Iran, and smaller numbers of confirmed cases in most other regions of the world.

Public health officials in the United States and Britain have warned about the likelihood of local transmission, with messages switching in recent days from containment to management and mitigation.

The US Centers for Disease Control has warned “we expect to see community spread in this country” and that the question is not if, but when. Preventing the spread of the virus outside Hubei or even China was always likely to be a long shot, despite the country’s unprecedented efforts to quarantine the worst affected cities.

With multiple cases of transmission outside China, including in countries with weak public health systems and those which are central to international trade and tourism, the chances of containment are fading. Experience with viruses such as influenza suggests there is a high probability coronavirus will become a pandemic in the short term, with the possibility that it then becomes endemic, leading to further outbreaks in future.

China’s economy has been severely disrupted by extreme quarantine, isolation, social-distancing and other public health measures designed to halt coronavirus transmission.

The economic impact has already spread far beyond the country’s borders through global supply chains. Financial and commodity markets are now braced for an even more severe impact as business, trade and travel disruptions go global. Equity valuations and oil prices have been hit hard since February 20, coinciding with evidence of widespread transmission outside China.

But investors and traders may be mischaracterising the likely policy response and economic impact if containment in China fails and transmission goes global.

The messaging from policymakers is likely to switch from aggressive quarantine to the importance of maintaining business as usual, while taking basic precautions to reduce the risk of further transmission. The focus will shift to self-isolation for infected individuals and the importance of good respiratory hygiene (basically lots of hand washing) rather than business and travel shutdowns.

Governments, businesses and employees will be encouraged to live with the new threat and maintain normal life as much as possible rather than overreacting.

Like most members of the World Health Organization, Britain has extensive plans for how to handle a pandemic, with the current round of planning starting a decade ago. — Reuters

