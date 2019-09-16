Learning through life’s challenges…

There are days when one feels not even a inch can be taken to move across. And there are other days when you wish you could take a peek at the future. What about the days when you feel there is no future? Then there are parents who feel helpless when wondering about the future of the children because their young ones have special needs.

I heard the desperation in a mother’s voice when she asked a young lady who was standing next to me who had overcome her physical challenge and is today a successful entrepreneur. There were so many questions but nothing that was clearly expressed to provide her the answers she wanted to hear. Many days later she spoke more calmly, “I want to know how she made it the way she did. Where did she study? How did she become successful?” The anxiety in her voice was the search for hope.

I recollect a mother who had just been told her son is autistic, “I just want to make sure he can tie his own shoes and learn all the life skills so he does not have not depend on others when his parents are not there around’’.

He has grown up to be a handsome boy and capable too surely because his parents were dedicated. They learnt to master his ideal diet and explored the world of autistic children to give him an early entry to the rest of the world that ticks a bit loudly and differently.

It is so easy for the society to label a child. Every child is special but some children might have special needs. A friend confessed, “I am a special child. I have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and I might have my desk messy

but that is how I function at my best. It might be disorderly but I know where the things are’’.

Come to think of it we all have certain traits that are unique to us probably it is part of our finger print. My friend meanwhile continued, “My compulsive disorder is not a big deal at home because there are many at home with similar traits. But for others it takes time to understand me’’.

Parents worry whether the society will accept their children. Would they be bullied or laughed at? Would my child be lost or laughed at. But only the children that are allowed to grow and fly really learn the art of living. Our protective arms could easily become a boundary and the child will soon develop his/her anxiety with thoughts such as — ‘Are they different from others?’ Could we teach other children to have empathy and understanding?

The children who can will surely be the potential leaders in the future in various fields and sectors. What an opportunity it is to have the chance to shape a life. And teachers have that opportunity.

This earth is meant for all and maybe it is time to make more sense than just economics and be all inclusive. Some people across the globe have proven that coexistence is the way around. Would there be a time when parents can rest assure their children too will have a distinct role to play in the society and will have the safety and security. Can we say that while many children are still living in the refugee camps around the world — where education is a dream? The anxious mother is desperately looking for potential school where children can study and qualify to ensure a secured future. But that is when I recollected words of a spiritual master. “Every living creature has a quality and animals know their qualities. But man takes time to understand one’s own quality. We must ask the question to oneself — who am I? We should not try to copy others and be envious of others’’.

In marketing we consider the USP — Unique Selling Point, but in us we want to shy away or overlook the distinct quality we possess. When we try to accept others maybe we must also remember to accept ourselves. As for my friend who is the anxious mother has calmly concluded that when she searches a solution for sons academics she will also learn how others have overcome their physical challenges. In fact we are all battling out our own challenges but it is slightly easier when one knows there are helping hands. There is no problem in the world that cannot be solved when minds are put together. May be we can help each other in reaching our true potential.

