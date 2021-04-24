Learn Quran as the book on life

Apart from a wide reservoir of blessings that the holy month of Ramadhan is showering on the humans, it’s also the month that the holy Quran was revealed to mankind.

According to Islamic belief, Almighty Allah presented mankind with the holy book during this month.

What is the Holy Quran? To be precise, straight to the point, it is nothing but a book that touches upon the lives of living and non-living creatures in this world and hereafter.

Just as any electronic product has an in operational catalogue, Quran is the book that tells human beings ‘how to live a fulfilling life so that you wouldn’t regret it later, according to Dr Khalif al Dossary, a senior HRD personnel and a scholar.

Ramla Abdullah al Saigh, a Muscat — resident and an avid Quran follower quotes the teachings of Dr Dossary as translated by Rasha Khan that the intention to learn or to read the Quran should precede the actual act of reading.

“Many Muslims don’t read the Quran except to gain rewards, and they don’t know about the greater benefits of reading the Quran, and that whoever reads it with a certain intention gains reward for that intention,” Rasha Khan said.

The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said in the Hadith: “Actions are rewarded according to intentions, and every person shall get what they intended for.”

The Quran is a way of life, and one should have the following intentions when reading the holy book:

I AM READING

THE QURAN :

1- To learn it and act upon it

2- To gain guidance from Allah

3- To call upon Allah

4- To cure myself of all outward and internal diseases

5- So that Allah may bring me out of darkness to light

6- Because it is a cure for the hardness of the heart, and reading it is a source of peace, life and prosperity for the heart.

7- Because it is Allah’s banquet

8- So that I am not written as being among those who are heedless; rather, so that I am one of those who remember Allah

9- To increase my faith and belief in Allah

10- In obedience to Allah’s command to recite it

11- To gain reward, so that I get good deeds for every letter that I read; and Allah multiplies for whomever He wills

12- To gain the Quran’s intercession on my behalf on the Day of Judgement

13- To abide by the last will of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him)

14- So that Allah raises my status, and that of the Ummah

15- So that I can go higher up the ranks of Paradise, so that I am given a crown of dignity, and so that my parents are given garments the likes of which cannot be seen in this world

16- To get closer to Allah through His speech

17- So that I am among those who are Allah’s people, who are closest and most special to Him

18- Because those who read the Quran well will be among the noblest and highest of angels

19- To be saved from Hellfire and from Allah’s punishment

20- So that I am in Allah’s company and protection.

21- So that I am not reduced to senility in old age

22- So that it testifies for me, not against me

23- While asking Allah to keep me steadfast upon it

24- So that tranquillity comes upon me, and mercy surrounds me, and Allah mentions me to those with Him

25- For the sake of gaining goodness and virtue from Allah

26- So that my scent is pleasing

27- So that I don’t lose my way in this world, nor be unhappy in the hereafter.

28- Because through it, Allah removes unhappiness, sorrow and troubles

29- So that it may be my companion in the grave, my light upon the path, my guide in this world, and my way to Paradise

30- So that Allah may teach me and raise me upon the morals of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him)

31- To busy myself with truth, to avoid being preoccupied with falsehood.

32- I am reading the Quran to help me struggle with myself, Satan, and desires, and

33- So that Allah places an invisible barrier between me and the disbelievers on the Day of Judgement.

According to religious belief, learning the Holy Quran and comprehending the essence of the book are considered great deeds during the month of Ramadhan.

“This is true because this book of Allah speaks of every single aspect of your life and has solutions to all juncture that seem to be problems in one’s life,” adds Dr Khalif.

BY KABEER YOUSUF