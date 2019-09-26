League leaders Sohar look to extend run

Leaders Sohar will look to extend their lead in Omantel League when they face Bahla in their home match at Sohar Sports Complex on Friday. The match will kick off at 8:00 pm.

Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex will be busy during the third round of the league as it hosts the match between Fanja and Muscat. The match will begin at 5:15 pm.

Former champions Al Suwaiq, will seek for their first victory in the league when they meet Al Rustaq at the recently opened Rustaq sports Complex. The match will begin at 5:20 pm.

After registering two crucial wins against Al Oruba and Mirbat, the Batinah club will try to remain their record without any defeat. Bahla, who have two points from the previous rounds, would hope to break the draw results. They had played out draw against Al Nahda and Rustaq. Bahla, new comers to OL, has appointed Omani coach Saif al Aufi to head the squad in place of sacked Tunisian coach Sameer al Juoili.

Fanja, who snatched a crucial win last round against Seeb, will seek to capture the full three points from their opponents Muscat who are struggling at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Muscat head coach Ibrahim Sumar has called on his players to step up their performance after suffering two losses. But it will not be easy task against Fanja, who came back after their defeat against Dhofar.

Rustaq, who are third with four points, also need to return to winning ways against Al Suwaiq after they held a draw against Bahla in the last round. Ali al Khanbashi’s battalion are aware that capturing three points from this match may advance them to the top of the league if the other results serve them.

Al Suwaiq are struggling without any points after the first two matches. The former champions are awaiting the first three points to jump into better zone at the league table. HH Sayyid Faris bin Fatik al Said, Chairman of Al Suwaiq, had different meetings with the players and the technical team and had called on the squad to focus on the forthcoming matches to gain points.

The remaining matches of the third week of the top-tier league will resume on Saturday. Saham will meet Al Nasr at Sohar Sports Complex while Oman club will travel to Al Buraimi to face Al Nahda at Al Buraimi Sports Complex. Seeb will host Al Oruba at Seeb Sports Stadium.

