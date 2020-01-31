League leaders Seeb take on Mirbat

League leaders Seeb will look to consolidate their lead when they take on Mirbat at the Seeb Sports Stadium in the 17th week of Omantel League.

Saham will clash with Fanja at Sohar Sports Complex while the second placed Dhofar will host Bahla at the Salalah Sports Complex. All the fixtures are in this round as the top teams are looking to stay in better positions while the bottom teams leave from the relegation zone.

Muscat’s home team Seeb are very keen to continue their winning streak and get closer to clinching the league title for the first time. Seeb registered a crucial win in the last round against Al Oruba 3-0 and they have 35 points. With the fans support, they will look to pocket the winning points and reach the 38th point in today’s match.

Mirbat, who are positioned in the last place at the league table, are looking for a strong comeback and will target to move from the danger zone. The match will not be easy especially for Seeb who will play with an advantage of playing at home. Mirbat players are aware of the importance of taking the winning points if the team would like to continue playing at the top domestic league.

The runner up of the league Dhofar missed the chance of leading the league as they ended the postponed match against Al Oruba in a goalless draw last week. Salalah giant Dhofar will play this match with different technical staff after the coach Yamin al Zulfani retired from his position in coordination with the team’s board. Al Dakhiliyah team Bahla will eye to capture the winning points as they won against Sohar 1-0. Bahla players will aim to reach 28 points and get an inch closer to the top three teams in the league order.

Saham and Fanja will have an important fixture as both teams will look to snatch the three points and add to their credit to move in a better place in the league race.

Batinah team will enter this match after they held a draw against Oman in the last round while Fanja won against Muscat 3-2. The HM Cup runner-up will definitely look to jump in the middle positions as they are quite close to the regulation zone and any further losing points could put them in the loop. On the other hand, Saham, who have 28 points in the third place, will work hard to reduce the gap with the runner up Dhofar and get closer to them. Fanja are currently positioned at the tenth place with 20 points.