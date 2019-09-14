Leading lights of eCommerce industry to attend OEC 2019

MUSCAT, SEPT 14 – A roster of luminaries from the digital marketplace across the Gulf and the wider Middle East will be in attendance as speakers and panellists at the Oman eCommerce Conference 2019 due to open at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre tomorrow, September 16. The two-day forum, billed as the largest digital event in the Middle East, has been organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with the support of an array of government and public sector stakeholders eager to jumpstart the growth of a new economic industry in the Sultanate centring on eCommerce and Informational & Communications Technology (ICT).

“The conference will bring together companies from a diverse set of industries including the E-commerce giants, logistics, business houses, leading banks, e-payment networks, telecom operators with payment solutions and partners,” according to organising partners Inovexic.

“The conference will host the future centric ministries across the MENA region, biggest retailers in the world, world-class speakers, educative workshops by the who’s who of eCommerce, and exhibitors of the latest tech and the most innovative solutions in the eCommerce space.”

Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, will be among the keynote presenters at the opening ceremony. Also due to participate as presenters and panellists are: Mohsin Khamis al Balushi — Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Khalid Mohammed al Zubair — Chairman of OMINVEST; Joy Ajlouny — Co-Founder Fetchr; Ali al Shidhani — Group VP Technology — Asyad Group; Mona Ataya — CEO Mumzworld; Dharmin Ved — CEO Apparel Group; Thomas Varghese — MD Mozanta Technologies; Sarah Jones — CEO at Sprii.com; Waqas Nakhwa — CEO Kart Block; Kishore Rajgopal — CEO NextOrbit; Varghese Cherian — MD Builder.ai; Geet Vaishnav — CEO Securitybulls; and Matthew Sliedrecht — Marketing Director Cleartrip.com, among others.

The forum is expected to give new impetus to the Omani government’s goal of kindling a new ICT sector in the Sultanate based on the recommendations of a first-of-its-kind ICT Lab hosted by the Information Technology Authority (ITA) earlier this year. Also supporting the Lab was the Implementation Support & Follow-up Unit (ISFU) of the Diwan of Royal Court.

Emerging from the Lab was a roadmap for implementing a portfolio of strategic projects and initiatives, envisioning investments totalling RO 104 million, to help ignite the growth of an ICT sector. It proposed a total of 28 projects, 15 of which are primary projects and 13 are secondary projects. These projects, it said, have the potential to attract an investment of RO 104 million by 2023 and will provide about 2,282 direct jobs and more than 9,000 on-the-job training opportunities by 2024 for Omanis.

“OEC 2019 will put the spotlight on the growth of e-commerce and digital commerce to demonstrate the importance of digital transformation in business and find solutions to overcome the current fragmentation and sustainability questions,” said the conference organisers.

“The conference will bring together a wide range of e-commerce community leaders who rely on digital solutions. The conference aims to bring together key stakeholders of the digital ecosystem to coordinate and align the various digitisation efforts through e-commerce initiatives and work together for a more sustainable economy.”

