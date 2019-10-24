Leadership training for Omani staff

A leadership training programme was conducted by Global Money Exchange Company LLC for its Omani employees recently. About 50 employees working across the Sultanate attended the one-day programme.

The objective of the training was to impart necessary skills to the local staff to equip them for taking up higher responsibilities in the organisation, said K S Subromoniyan, MD, Global Money Exchange, who inaugurated the programme.

The company has got two in-house training centres in Muscat. The training centre at Misfa is exclusively for meeting the training requirements of the Omani staff. Training topics include customer service, marketing, systems and procedures, IT security, and compliance.

The company’s Misfa branch is headed by an Omani national.

Training and Development is the vital part of the HR Development, said R Madhusoodanan, General Manager. He added that more such training programmes will be arranged in Muscat and other areas of the country exclusively for the local staff for their skill upgradation.

Said Salim Hassen al Balushi, Manager (HR), was the coordinator for the programme.

