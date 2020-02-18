Leader of peace

Nagwa Abdullah al Abri –

“O people, my friends, my people’’. He used these words in his first speech to address the Omani people for the first time, as he promised them to work hard for and with them to make a happier life. “I promise you to proceed forthwith in the process of creating a modern government. My first act will be the immediate abolition of all the unnecessary restrictions on your lives and activities… I will proceed as quickly as possible to transform your life into a prosperous one with a bright future. Every one of you must play his part towards this goal. Our country in the past was famous and strong. If we work in unity and cooperation, we will regenerate that glorious past and we will take a respectable place in the world. I call upon you to continue living as usual. Yesterday it was complete darkness and with the help of God, tomorrow will be a new dawn on Muscat, Oman and its people. God bless us all, and may He grant our efforts success’’.

And he kept his promise. He promised the Omani people from the beginning to build their country to become great again with great people. Throughout his reign, day after day Oman evolved to have good, productive relationships with nearly all the countries in the world. Oman has become a great country again, the kind of country its people had almost given up hoping for.

He was not only the ruler of Oman, he was a great father to his people, and he was a great friend to other rulers in different countries around the world. He always called for cooperation, stability and the spread of order and goodwill, which is one of the reasons for progress and prosperity for any country. In the period during which His Majesty ruled, Oman was known as the land of stability.

Oman has developed significantly, hospitals, universities, schools and factories, the very necessary aspects of modern life. He was interested in the youth of the nation, and urged them continuously to rise from their beds and work hard because it is they who will build the future of Oman. His Majesty promoted the cause of Omani women and he devoted a national day to them to celebrate, due to their great role in Omani society. He has made sure that Oman is a great country of ancient and modern times, where life, religion, culture and traditions are important to all people to enjoy a happy life.

He ruled, he amended and now he is gone.

The news of his death was like a thunderbolt to people’s hearts. We did not believe that man of peace was gone. The sky itself started crying throughout that night. The people began to wail and cry. It was frightening. Sadness overwhelmed the whole country. Sadness, silence, hearts fluttering as they farewell the man of peace.

The Omani people will not forget you because you were their father, and nobody forgets their father. You will remain in our hearts and minds.

The writer is a hard-working student, who will graduate with her BA in March of this year. She lives in the family home in Al Rustaq, with her parents Abdullah and Moza, her brother and five sisters.