England’s Jack Leach said on Monday it would be a “dream” to make his mark on India’s spin-friendly matches in his maiden tour of the South Asian giant.

Joe Root’s England will begin their four-Test tour against India — which tops the world Test championship rankings — in Chennai on Friday.

“It’s just a great opportunity. They are obviously a quality side that has come at the back of a great win in Australia,” the 29-year-old said.

