Law on streamlining litigation procedures promulgated

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday issued two Royal decrees reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 125/2020 on the promulgation of “Law on Streamlining Litigation Procedures in Settlement of Some Disputes”.

Article (1) stipulates that the attached “Law on Streamlining Litigation Procedures in Settlement of Some Disputes” shall be enforced.

Article (2) states that the Chairman of Council of Administrative Affairs for the Judiciary shall issue bylaws and decisions necessary for the implementation of provisions of the (above-mentioned) attached law.

Article (3) cancels all that contravenes this decree or contradicts with its provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced after three months from its date of publishing.

Royal Decree No 126/2020 on the promulgation of Municipal Councils Law.

Article (1) stipulates that the attached Municipal Councils Law shall be enforced.

Article (2) states that the Minister of Interior shall issue the bylaws and decisions necessary for the implementation of the attached law. Till such time, the existing regulations and decisions shall continue to be applied without prejudice to the provisions of the (above-mentioned) law.

Article (3) cancels the Municipal Councils Law promulgated under Royal Decree No 116/2011, as well as all that contravenes this decree or contradicts with its provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publishing except for Article (8) — Clause 2 — and Article (15) of the attached law, both of which shall be enforced with effect from the first elections for restructuring municipal councils, in accordance with provisions of the attached law. — ONA

