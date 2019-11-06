Law on Practising Medicine issued

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Wednesday issued two Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 75/2019 on promulgation of Law on Practising Medicine and Auxiliary Medical Professions after presenting the new statute before the Council of Oman (Majlis Oman).

Article 1 states that the attached Law on Practising Medicine and Auxiliary Medical Professions shall be enforced.

Article 2 stipulates that the Minister of Health shall issue the Bylaw (executive regulation) for the attached Law within a period not exceeding one year from its date of issue and that the minister shall issue the decisions necessary for the implementation of the attached Law.

Until then, the existing regulations and decisions shall continue to be enforced, but without prejudice to the provisions of the attached law.

Article 3 cancels the Law on Practising Medicine and Dentistry, promulgated under Royal Decree No 22/96. It also cancels all that contravenes the attached law or contradicts with its provisions.

Article 4 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publication.

Civil Aviation Law

Royal Decree No 76/2019 on promulgation of Civil Aviation Law.

Article 1 states that the provisions of the Civil Aviation Law (attached) shall be enforced.

Article 2 stipulates that the Chairman of Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation shall issue the Bylaw (executive regulation) and decisions necessary for the enforcement of provisions of the attached law.

Until then, the existing bylaws and regulations shall continue to be enforced without prejudice to its provisions.

Article 3 cancels the Civil Aviation Law promulgated under Royal Decree No 93/2004, as well as all that contravenes this Decree or contradicts with its provisions.

Article 4 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publication. — ONA