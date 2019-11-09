Latin-American folk songs and dances take over ROHM tonight

The stage at ROHM will be transformed with the golden orange, scarlet red and burnished terracotta of swirling costumes as dancers perform to the choreographed rhythm of traditional music and songs from Latin America. Based in the Mexican city of Puebla, Tenochtitlan de Puebla Mexico is a folk music company named Tenochtitlan after the architecturally magnificent capital city of the Aztec Empire that flourished from the mid-fourteenth until the early sixteenth century when the Spanish took control of the area. The centre of Mexico City was built on the grand ruins of ancient Tenochtitlan, which graced an island in the beautiful lake that once filled surrounding valley. The still impressive ruins of Tenochtitlan were designated a Unesco World Heritage site in 1987.

The artistry of Tenochtitlan de Puebla Mexico is inspired by the exotically mysterious traditions of indigenous Aztec, Incan and Mayan cultures threaded with colourful sixteenth-century Spanish and Portuguese dramatic influences. Performed by eighteen dancers and ten musicians who celebrate their unique heritage with tremendous energy and infectious joy, the show also features two enthralling Mexican singers, Angelica Tepal Guzman and Carlos Encarnacion Lara. The breathtaking choreography was created by a team of artists led by Rosario Sombrerero Ramirez. This spectacular show takes place for one night only on Sunday, November 10 at 7:00 pm. For information and booking, visit www.rohmuscat.org.om.

