Latest: Oman Met warns of indirect impact of Kyarr

Oman Meteorology has warned of the indirect impact expected from Cyclone Kyarr (category 4), which include inundation of seawater in low-lying coastal areas due to high tidal waves of around five meters.

It also predicts reduced horizontal visibility due to active winds (25 to 40 knots), which will lead to rising dust in the desert and open areas.

The tropical cyclone center is about 600 km away from the nearest point of the Sultanate’s coast (Ras Madrakah), while the nearest rain clouds are 360km from the coast.

Rains are expected in the governorates of South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar governorates and partially in the coastal areas of the Sea of ​​Oman

Height of sea wave on the coasts of the Arabian Sea will be between 6 and 8 km, while around the Sea of ​​Oman 3.35 km

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center had earlier analysis indicated that the tropical cyclone Kyarr (category 4) over center Arabian Sea is located at longitude 65.2°E and latitude 18.2°N with estimated surface wind speed around the center between (105 to 112 knots).