PARIS: Renewed promises to slash greenhouse gas emissions from countries as part of the Paris climate deal are “very far” from what is required to avert catastrophic global warming, the United Nations said.

In its assessment of the pledges made in recent months by around 75 countries and the European Union, UN Climate Change said that only around 30 per cent of global emissions were covered in the commitments.

“It’s incredible to think that just when nations are facing an emergency that could eventually end human life on this planet — despite every study, every report and clear warnings from scientists throughout the world — many nations are sticking to their business as usual approach’’, said the UN’s climate chief Patricia Espinosa.

Under the landmark 2015 Paris deal, nations promised to work to limit global temperature rises to “well below” two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. To achieve this nations committed to slash emissions, as well as to provide assistance to the most climate-vulnerable countries.

The deal included a “ratchet” mechanism in which signatories agreed to a rolling five-year review of their climate pledges — known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs — in which they are supposed

to display ever greater ambition for action. — AFP