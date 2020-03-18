Main 

Late Sultan’s will letter on display at SAF museum



Muscat: In implementation of the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, the Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum displays the original copy of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s letter addressed to the Royal Family Council through the Defence Council.

The letter is available for public display at a hall dedicated to showcase the military achievements during the time of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.



