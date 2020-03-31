Last batch of Omani students in Australia to leave today

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate General has informed that the last batch of students studying in Australia will leave for the Sultanate on Tuesday.

They would be leaving from the cities of Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth. Coordination is also underway to facilitate travel procedures for students studying in New Zealand in the coming days, it added.

“In coordination between the Consulate General and Qatar Airways, 240 seats have been allocated to Omani students on flights that will depart from the cities of Melbourne, Sydney and Perth on March 30-31. Sultanate.” the earlier statement.