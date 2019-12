MUSANNAH: The Industrial Reef Marine Farm Project, considered as the largest in the Middle East, costing around RO 2.65 million was launched in the Sultanate on Thursday.

The launching ceremony was held in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq under the auspices of Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, in the presence of Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of South Al Batinah. — ONA

