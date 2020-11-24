Largest Collection of National Flags becomes National Day highlight

MUSCAT: 2020 is a year like no other and other than all the events that took place, 2020 also marked the Sultanate’s 50th National Day of Oman marking the anniversary of Oman’s modern Renaissance, marking the and the first national day since the succession of HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Whilst celebrations had to be adjusted to fit into the current situation faced by the world, and keeping in line with the safety and welfare in mind, Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa revealed the largest ever collection of flags beside the Sea of Oman.

One thousand National flags of the Sultanate were installed on 1,444 square metres on the resort’s 500-meter beach. The entire Shangri-La team worked for two consecutive days to bring this impressive tribute to life. This larger than life-sized mosaic marks another milestone in celebrating the 50th Omani National Day.

Oman celebrates renewed renaissance with further milestones planned for the years to come.

These flags set an infinity backdrop for picturesque moments; a truly immersive photo opportunity for the hotel guests. Along with that, on the day

On the day of the 50th National Day at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa revealed a mega 24-square meter cake placed in front of the vast collection of flags. This massive cake weighs 550 kilograms and it required 50 kilograms of pure chocolate, 150 kilograms of sugar; to create five sumptuous flavours. This masterpiece took 5 days to assemble as it features a 20-square meter 3D backdrop for the prime landmarks of Oman.

Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa has gone big on Playcation this week with their 6 swimming pools, splash pad and Oman’s only lazy river. For the first time in Muscat, dive-in movie nights have been introduced where you could now enjoy a different experience with your family from Al Waha pool watching the movie of the night projected on an inflatable screen while you’re swimming with your kids with social distancing measures in place.

Scavenger hunt adventures debuted at Shangri-La; a complimentary experience for all inhouse guests. It is a mobile phone-based scavenger hunt where participants find QR codes around the resort, score points and complete tasks. At each QR code, there is an interesting fact about Oman and prizes for participants are based on the points scored. For more information, visit www.shangri-la.com.