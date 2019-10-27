Large voter turnout at all election centres

MUSCAT, OCT 27 – Voters queued up in election centres across Oman from early morning to cast their votes for the ninth term of Majlis Ash’shura on Sunday. Although the scheduled voting hours were between 7 am to 7 pm, the main Election Committee decided to extend the voting time in all governorates and wilayats till 9 pm. Reports indicate that the voter turnout has been impressive as eligible voters continued to throng the centres even in the afternoon. According to the Ministry of Interior, which oversees the election process, all the election centres were well organised in terms of receiving and guiding the voters in exercising their franchise in all the governorates.

“All the centres have higher voter turnout,” Oman News Agency said quoting the ministry.

The Ministry of Interior, meanwhile, denied reports of the closure of a voting centre at North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

In an online statement, the ministry said, “There is no truth in what is being circulated on social media platforms that an electoral centre in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi is closed.”

An explosion in the main electricity transformer in Nizwa has caused power cuts in the city as well as at Manah, Al Hamra and Tanuf for some time.

In the Governorate of Muscat, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said cast his vote at the election centre in Basateen Al Marefah School in Mawaleh.

“First of all, I am happy and proud that I am participating in this electoral process along with my brother citizens to vote on this glorious day,” he said after the vote.

A total of 637 candidates, including 40 women, are in fray for 86-member Majlis Ash’shura elections, which will see 713,335 voters, including 375,801 males and 337,534 females casting their votes.

In the Wilayat of Seeb, the number of voters stands at 28,886 with 33 candidates in the election fray.

According to Shaikh Ibrahim bin Yahya al Rawahi, Wali of Seeb and Chairman of the Election Committee, 37 halls in two election centres have been earmarked for men and women voters.

Zahra School in Bausher has been designated to facilitate voters from Musandam, Dhofar and Al Wusta who were not able to go to their respective home towns for the elections.

Compared to previous elections, voters said the process this time is much easier. During the previous elections there was not much space available and also fewer officials to guide voters, but all that have changed, said Mubarak al Wahaibi, a voter.

“You just show your identity card, get your fingerprints matched and cast your vote,” he said.

Reports from Salalah said that voters were very impressed with the new electronic voting system called ‘Sawtak’, which means ‘Your Voice’.

“We were excited to use this new system,” said Bakheet Ali, in Salalah.

In the Wilayat of Rustaq, people turned out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Dr Maimona bint Yousef al Ajmi, Assistant Head of the Electing Committee at Asma bint Yazid School in South Al Batinah, said, “We have witnessed a large turnout of voters since morning. Youth and the elderly have been coming out in groups to cast their votes.”

Similarly, in the Wilayat of Nizwa voters were seen lining up even in the afternoon at Shams Al Nahda School for Basic Education.

In Barka, in South Al Batinah Governorate, citizens turned up in large numbers to vote in four polling stations since early morning.

Reports from the Wilayat of Adam said that voters lined up since early morning to choose their representatives for the ninth term of the Majlis Ash’shura at Adam Centre for Basic Education School.

Hamad bin Rashid al Maqbali, Wali of Adam and Chairman of the Election Committee, said that voters were comfortable with the new voting system.

“The electoral centre in the wilayat is equipped with all necessary needs that make it easier for voters to cast their votes in an atmosphere conducive to elections,” he said.

Voters in the Wilayat of Al Hamra started lining up since 7 am to cast their votes. There are 5,696 voters in the wilayat.

Shaikh Salem bin Rabi al Sunaidy, chairman of the committee in the wilayat, visited the election centres and advised the officials to help the elderly and disabled to cast their votes without any difficulty.

Reports from the Wilayat of Khasab, which has 10 candidates in fray, indicate that the turnout of voters has been impressive.

Similarly, voters in the Wilayat of Lima turned out in large numbers at the Hamza Bin Abdulmutallab School for Basic Education.

Voters in the Wilayat of Dhank in Al Dhahirah Governorate started queuing up at the polling station immediately after the opening hours at Al Anwar School for Basic Education to cast their votes.

Related