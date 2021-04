Landslides, floods and volcanic ash ravage Indonesia, East Timor

JAKARTA: More than 100 people were killed and dozens were missing after floods and landslides hit East Nusa Tenggara province in eastern Indonesia, officials and media reports said on Monday.

Flooding also killed 21 people in neighbouring East Timor, the tiny country’s official news agency reported.

Volcanic debris from Mount Lewotolo made matters worse on Sunday by engulfing homes following the heavy rains. Twenty people were killed and more than 60 were missing, said Thomas Ola, the head of Lembata district in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province.

“Fourteen villages are still totally isolated, with roads inaccessible’’, Ola said by phone.

The death toll is likely to increase as information was still being gathered from the villages, he said.

Mount Lewatolo has erupted intermittently since December.

In another part of the province, the death toll after flash floods and landslides hit villages on Adonara island on Sunday rose to 73, Metro TV news channel reported.

Access to the island had been difficult because of high seas, said Raditya Jati, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

“The only way to get there is by sea and strong winds and storms mean that we can’t sail’’, he said.

Furthermore, interruptions to internet access mean limited information is available and the death toll could be higher.

Meanwhile, on nearby Alor island, similar disasters killed at least11 people, according to the disaster agency.

It said more than 100 homes damaged and five bridges collapsed. The climatology and meteorological agency predicted that some parts of Indonesia could face extreme weather, with heavy and torrential rain, strong winds and large waves during the week ahead.

The tropical cyclone Seroja may intensify over the coming day and is expected to move south-west away from Indonesia, it said.

President Joko Widodo said he was deeply saddened by the disasters.

“I understand the plight of our fellow citizens affected by the disasters’’, he said.

“I’m calling for immediate provision of healthcare, food and other basic needs to the affected people and restoration of infrastructure’’, he said.

Indonesia has recorded nearly 1,000 disasters since January, mostly hydro-meteorological hazards, including flooding and landslides,according to the disaster management agency.

At least 337 people have been killed, 55 are missing and 4.3 million have been affected, with many displaced, it said.

Meanwhile, East Timor President Francisco Guterres expressed grief over the 21 lives lost in the country, once an Indonesian province before voting to separate from Jakarta’s rule in a UN-backed referendum in 1999.

“This disaster is similar to Covid-19 in Timor-Leste and it caused lots of suffering to the entire population’’, Guterres was quoted assaying by the Tatoli news agency.

“I want to express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the catastrophe’’, he said. — dpa