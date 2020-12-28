Landmark, Danmark, BSI and Cricworld post wins

MUSCAT: Kuganeswaran Ramar’s superb half-century helped Landmark Group to an emphatic 6-wicket victory against Ghantoot Group in an E Division game at Muscat Municipality ground 4 in Amerat on Friday.

Nahas Theparambil struck an elegant 57 in Ghantoot’s total of 139 all out. Hemant Magar and Ajay Kumar bowled well, taking three and two wickets respectively.

Landmark raced to the target in just 13 overs, scoring 141 for 4 thanks to brilliant batting by Kuganeswaran (57) and Mohammed Thahir (45). Kamesh Maharaja took two wickets.

Unas steers Danmark to victory

In another E Division match at the same venue, Unas Ali’s 72 off 39 and Doresh Devender’s 4 for 29 were the highlights of Danmark’s 4-wicket win over Mazoon Up.

Mazoon Up posted a robust 190 for 8 on the board thanks to main contributions from Bilawal Ali (56) and Mohammed Ali (31). Doresh was the pick of Mazoon bowler taking four wickets in his spell.

Danmark’s successful chase ended in the final over as it reached 191 for 6 thanks to splendid batting by Unas and Lal Shankarlal (38). Fahad Mohamed claimed 3 for 42 and Muhammed Ali 2 for 28.

Rakshan bowls BSI to big win

Rakshan Achary’s magnificent 5 for 16 powered BSI to a big 113-run victory against Mazoon Dairy Company in an F Division match at OAC 3 ground in Seeb.

BSI batted well to score 194 for 6 in 20 overs, Usman Siddique (59) and Saud Haroon (49) being their main scorers. Ameer and Martin Yesupaul bagged two wickets each.

Mazoon Dairy slumped to 57 for 6 inside first 10 overs, folding up for a dismal 81 in 15.5 overs. Rakshan did the bulk of the damage with his five-wicket haul while Saud Haroon picked up two wickets.

Alif bats Cricworld to victory

Alif Hameed’s sensational 16-ball 51 not out saw ACT Cricworld to a thumping 7-wicket victory against Muscat Young Stars in another F Division game at the same venue.

Young Stars managed to score a disappointing 107 for 6 which Cricworld overhauled in only 13.1 overs, scoring 112 for 3 thanks to Alif’s brilliant knock in which he slammed 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Brief scores

E Division

Ghantoot Group 139 all out in 20 overs (Nahas Theparambil 57 – 7×4, Hemant Magar 3-21, Ajay Kumar 2-27) lost to Landmark Group 141 for 4 in 13 overs (Kuganeswaran Ramar 57 – 7×4, 2×6, Mohamed Thahir 45 – 9×4, Kamesh Maharaja 2-21) by 6 wickets.

Mazoon Up 190 for 8 in 20 overs (Bilawal Ali 56 – 8×4, Mohammed Ali 31 – 3×4, Doresh Devender 4-32) lost to Danmark CC 191 for 6 in 19.5 overs (Unas Ali 72 – 7×4, 1×6, Lal Shankarlal 38 – 4×4, 1×6, Fahad Mohamed 3-42, Muhammed Ali 2-28) by 4 wickets.

F Division

Muscat Young Stars 107 for 6 in 20 overs (Tejas Rajeev 33 – 3×4, Shashank Ram Mohan 30 – 3×4, Jebin James 2-18, Rajan Anup 2-20) lost to ACT Cricworld 112 for 3 in 13.1 overs (Alif Hameed 51 not out – 5×4, 4×6, Neil Paily 31 – 3×4) by 7 wickets.

BSI CT 194 for 6 in 20 overs (Usman Siddique 59 – 8×4, 1×6, Saud Haroon Khan 49 – 8×4, Fajes MP 34 – 4×4, Ameer 2-33, Martin Yesupaul 2-44) beat Mazoon Dairy Company 81 all out in 15.5 overs (Sakil Khan 15 – 2×4, Rakshan Acharya 5-16, Saud Haroon Khan 2-16) by 113 runs.