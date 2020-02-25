Land of pink blossoms

A little village up in the Hajar mountains grows figs, peaches, apricots, pomegranate and grapes. Welcome to Wakan. This village is part of Wilayat of Nakhl in the South Batinah Governorate. Wakan village is just two hours-or-less drive away from Muscat. The trip will also take you to Nakhl — cultural hub of Oman. You can also pay a quick visit to Nakhl Fort.

The village is located on the mountainous hills of Wadi Mistal and attracts a large number of tourists. It is characterised by apricot and peach blossoms, which has already started. The flowering period lasts until the beginning of March.

With the beginning of flowering, farmers begin fertilising and watering their lands.

The village is located at an altitude of 2,000 metres above the sea level. The road leading to the village passes through a number of valleys and is good to drive on except for the last 3-4 km leading to the village which is just a dirt track requiring a 4 wheel drive vehicle. It is part of Al Hajar mountain range which is extended for around 500 km from Musandam (North) to Sur (South East).

This village has a mountain path with easy access for tourists to reach the mountain peak. On the edge of the mountain there is a water channel (Falaj). Local farmers rely on this traditional irrigation system as it is the ideal way to take advantage of the abundance of water for the irrigation of crops, drinking and daily use. Several pools are already constructed in order to gather water.

A visit to this village enables tourists to see the ancient architectural style of Omani houses. It also provides great opportunities for photography enthusiasts to document the traditional lifestyle in this part of the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Tourism has installed a signboard, which asks tourists to protect wildlife and plants, and not to pluck fruits or vegetables as villagers depend on them for their livelihood.

The visitors are requested to keep the designated paths when exploring the village and its surroundings.

Text and photos by Yahya Al Salmani