MUSCAT: As part of its ongoing session, the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, member of the Supreme Committee.

The meeting discussed updates on the pandemic and ways of protection against Covid-19 and curb its spread.

The committee studied the report of the technical team specialised in the spread of Covid-19 and its different variants. The report points to a marked increase in the number of patients, hospitalised or admitted to intensive care units (ICUs).

“The increase is alarming’’, said the committee, which laid emphasis on the significance of protecting society and individuals against infection. The committee, with a view to supporting the health system and helping it cope with the situation, decided to maintain the closure of land checkpoints for entry into the Sultanate till further notice.

The committee also decided to allow entry of Omani citizens staying abroad via land borders, and wishing to return home provided they abide by a 7-day

institutional quarantine, in addition to other measures imposed on incoming travellers. — ONA

