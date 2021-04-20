Lamb Shank & Omani Date Tagine

Oman as a country is very big on tradition which is why an iftar meal can always be predictable. Breaking the fast usually starts with a cold laban and some of the most appetising dates, perhaps three of them. After preparing your belly for a hefty meal, anything can actually go on the plate. While there is still a preference for food that the country has been accustomed to, it’s not bad every once in a while to introduce something different but stays within the spirit of Ramadhan and the season.

Chef Thony Renard currently has access to some of the best gourmet ingredients as he helms the food development section of Al Marsa Gourmet. With a very interesting business model that allows people in Oman to have access to some of the most hard-top-get ingredients, he is sharing a reimagining of an iftar main course.

Ingredients

(serve 4)

4 lamb shanks, about 1.4kg

Salt and pepper

6 Omani purple garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, sliced, about 2 cups

Small pinch saffron

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 2-inch piece cinnamon stick

2 teaspoons dried ginger

½ cup chopped dates of any kind, plus 24 whole Omani dates

½ cup golden raisins, soaked in hot water to soften for 30 minutes and drained

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Preparation

Trim shanks of excess fat, then season generously with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, combine garlic, fresh ginger, paprika and cumin, and smear over shanks. Leave shanks at room temperature to season for at least an hour. (Or you can wrap and refrigerate several hours, or overnight; return to room temperature before proceeding.)

In a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed soup pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, saffron and cayenne, and sprinkle with salt. Cook for 5 minutes, until somewhat softened. Stir in tomato paste and cook for 1 minute. Lower heat to medium; add seasoned shanks and let cook with onions, turning occasionally until meat and onions lightly turn to brown, about 10 minutes.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Add cinnamon stick, dried ginger, chopped dates and water to barely cover (about 31/2 to 4 cups) to the pot. Bring to a simmer, cover pot with a tight-fitting lid and place in oven. Bake for 30 minutes, and then turn the heat down to 350 degrees. Check sauce and add water if the level of liquid is below the meat. Continue baking for another hour, checking liquid level occasionally, and then test meat by probing with a skewer or paring knife. It should be quite tender and almost falling from bone but cooked no further. (Tagine may be prepared to this point up to two days ahead. Reheat gently in a covered pot on the stovetop, adding a little more water as necessary.)

Remove meat from pot and place in a deep, wide serving bowl. Skim off any surface fat from cooking liquid in the pot. Add whole dates to the pot and simmer for a few minutes to reduce the sauce slightly. Pour sauce and dates over meat. To serve, garnish with raisins, pomegranate seeds and cilantro sprigs.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Chef Thony Renard has a decade of experience in running high quality, high volume kitchens and restaurants in deluxe to luxury hotels. He has an extensive

international experience in menu development and has run some of the most admired kitchens globally. He is currently innovating food at Al Marsa Gourmet. Follow them on Instagram: @almarsa_gourmet