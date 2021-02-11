Lakers win in OT for third straight game

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James forced the extra session with a three-pointer and scored 25 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won their third consecutive overtime game by outlasting the slumping Oklahoma City Thunder 114-113 on Wednesday.

James finished with seven assists and six rebounds, Montrezl Harrell scored 20 points, Dennis Schroder contributed 19 and Kyle Kuzma added 15 for the host reigning NBA champion Lakers, who now have six straight wins.

Los Angeles played without injured star forward Anthony Davis (Achilles) for the second game in a row.

This was the third straight overtime game for the Lakers and second against the short-handed Thunder, who have lost three of their last four. Los Angeles beat the Thunder in overtime on Monday and Detroit in double overtime two nights earlier.

Al Horford had 25 points, Kenrich Williams scored 24 points, Luguentz Dort had 17 and Hamidou Diallo collected 15 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. The Thunder were missing their best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with a knee injury.

Also, Devin Booker drained clutch free throws with 32 seconds left as the Phoenix Suns overcame a 47-point performance by back-to-back MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 125-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo also had 11 rebounds and five assists while shooting 15-of-23 from the floor en route to a season-high scoring performance. He put up a desperation 20-foot jumper at the buzzer to try and win it, but the ball bounced off the back of the rim as the Bucks had their season-best five-game win streak snapped.

Doncic posts seventh triple-double

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic scored 28 points with 10 assists and 10 rebounds on Wednesday as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 118-117 NBA victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Doncic notched his league-leading seventh triple-double of the season and the Mavericks rallied from a nine-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter as they continue to try to fight their way up from the depths of the Western Conference.

A Doncic three-pointer gave the Mavericks their first lead since the second quarter, 104-101, with 5:29 to play.

Tim Hardaway Jr scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Jalen Brunson added 11 of his 21 in the final frame for Dallas.

The Los Angeles Clippers shook off a slow start to beat the Timberwolves 119-112 in Minnesota, avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points with eight rebounds and five assists. — AFP