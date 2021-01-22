Business 

WOMAN TO HEAD PARIS BOURSE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Oman Observer

Newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euronext Paris and member of the Euronext management board Delphine d’Amarzit poses in Paris. The Paris Bourse will for the first time in its history, from March 15, be headed by a woman, Delphine d’Amarzit, a specialist in capital markets. At the age of 47, she will become the first woman in stock market history to lead the Parisian market at a time when feminisation is on the march through all levels of the financial sector. — AFP

