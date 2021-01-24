Features 

Lady Gaga, JLo offer rare Washington fashion moment

Oman Observer

Joe Biden’s inauguration offered the American capital city a rare occasion for glamour, with Lady Gaga leading the way in a billowing ball gown and enormous dove brooch as she belted out a classic rendition of the US national anthem.
The long-sleeved gown featured a fitted navy drop-waist bodice with a demure mock neck collar, a look completed with a voluminous scarlet skirt that ensured she kept her Covid-friendly distance.
“My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land,” Gaga tweeted ahead of her performance.
Daniel Roseberry, the Schiaparelli designer behind the dress, said in a statement to The New York Times that “as an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired.”
Following Gaga’s performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Jennifer Lopez took the stage wearing Chanel, performing Woody Guthrie’s classic “This Land Is Your Land”, a tune with a socialist bent that the folk legend is said to have written in response to the more nationalistic “God Bless America.”
Bronx-raised with Puerto Rican roots, Lopez finished with “America The Beautiful,” adding in a line from the national Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish: “Con libertad y justicia para todos” (“With liberty and justice for all”).
Sporting a white pantsuit ensemble with a ruffle collar, Lopez also shouted “Let’s get loud!” during her performance, a nod to her turn-of-the-millennium signature hit, delighting social media.
Garth Brooks, in a black jacket and cowboy hat with baggy blue jeans, sang “Amazing Grace.”
And the youngest inaugural poet ever, Amanda Gorman, wore a sleek canary yellow coat, gold hoop earrings and a bright red headband to recite her moving work “The Hill We Climb.” —AFP

