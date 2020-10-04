Lack of exercise forth main reason for early deaths

Muscat: Lack of exercise is the fourth main reason for early deaths worldwide. It is also responsible for the alarming rise of non-communicable diseases. Tobacco, physical inactivity, unhealthy food habits and alcohol abuse are responsible for 60 per cent of deaths in the world, according to Dr. Huda bint Khalfan al Siabi, Director of Community Health Initiative, Ministry of Health.

Al Siabi pointed out that about 31 per cent of populations do not exercise sufficiently and face serious health problems. She made these comments as part of an online event to mark Oman Physical Activity Day themed “join us today, make it a habit every day” online. The day, which falls on October 2,was celebrated jointly by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Culture, Sports & Youth (MoCSY).

A number of senior officials from MOH, MoCSY and World Health Organization (WHO) along with athletes, citizens and residents have participated in the online event.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the event included several awareness activities and programmes that have been organized and broadcasted them via various social media channels.

The celebration began with a speech delivered by Dr Lamia Mahmoud, Public Health Specialist at the WHO Office in the Sultanate. It also included a recorded address of the Director General of Sports Affairs at MOCSY, Khalifa Al Issai, who spoke about the importance of physical activity.

Moreover, the celebration highlighted several related issues such as mountain hiking, cycling, karate, people with special needs and physical activity, supportive environment for physical activity and others.

Following the instructions of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19, a hashtag (Oman Physical Activity Day) has been activated calling everyone to participate and send their own videos, furthermore, a sport event will be broadcasted on the social media channels including participations from various governorates across the Sultanate.

In addition, an online forum on physical activity and COVID-19 will be held next Tuesday at 10:00 am. The forum will be available for the public and discuss several issues like physical activity is a valuable tool to control the infection and maintain the public health, as well as enhancing mental health during practicing physical activity amid COVID-19.