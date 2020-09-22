Labour Under-Secretary visits Masar centre

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, SEPT 22

Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labour, visited yesterday the Rusayl-based Masar Service Centre, which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn, welcomed Al Hosni and briefed him on Masar and its variety of services.

The CEO of Madayn stated that Masar presents a unified and integrated system that facilitates and streamlines the procedures for the investors to be able to obtain approvals, permits and licenses that are required for their projects under one roof and during specific time period. “In fact, Masar aims at providing a system of integrated services that the investor needs to contribute in enhancing an ideal investment environment in the Sultanate,” said Al Hasani.

Ibtisam al Farooji, Director of Masar Service Centre project, informed that Masar Service Centres at Al Rusayl and Suhar Industrial Cities have resumed receiving clients effective from last Sunday after a hiatus of more than five months caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). During that period, Masar was processing the enquiries and transactions using electronic services as possible.

Al Farooji explained that the centre features services of a number of bodies that include Madayn and its Oman Investment and Development Holding Company (Mubadrah), Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), and Sanad Service Centre.

