Main 

Labour Ministry, UTAS ink agreement to replace 300 expats with Omanis

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Minister of Labour on Sunday signed an agreement with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) to qualify and employ national cadres with BSc degrees and enroll them in on-the-job training programmes, in addition to the replacement of 300 expats with Omanis.

The agreement was signed by Sayyid Salim Musallam al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Human Resources Development and Dr Said Hamad al Rubaee, UTAS Chairman.

The agreement aims to qualify and employ national university degree holders and enroll them in on-the-job training programmes in the UTAS.

The ministry will provide the candidates with a monthly grant for 8 months. The ministry will be also responsible for their assessment and supervision. –ONA

You May Also Like

Boost to bilateral ties with Singapore

Oman Observer Comments Off on Boost to bilateral ties with Singapore

Merger of Oman Arab Bank, Alizz Islamic makes headway

Jomar Mendoza Comments Off on Merger of Oman Arab Bank, Alizz Islamic makes headway

Temperatures likely to drop in some areas

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Temperatures likely to drop in some areas