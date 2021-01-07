Main 

Labour ministry, Opal omanize job of “Filling Station Manager”

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour and Oman Society for Petroleum Services (Opal) on Thursday launched an initiative to nationalise the job of Filling Station Manager.

The job can be contested by holders of Higher Diploma and holders of Bachelor’s degree in business management and related fields. The position is up for grabs in as many as 655 filling stations around the Sultanate.

The initiative comes within the context of efforts of the ministry and Opal to nationalize jobs, empower this sector by providing it with Omanis capable of managing this type of business. It also reaffirms the principle of cooperation with the private sector and the revision of jobs across different sectors.

Labour Under-Secretary Shaikh Nasr Amer al Hosani said that the decision will provide 655 jobs and pave the way for the Omanisation of more jobs.

The launch ceremony was attended by Sayyid Salim Musallam al Busaidi, Labour Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Human Resources, and other officials. –ONA

