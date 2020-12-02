Labour ministry, Huawei ink pact for training of 300 IT graduates

Muscat: Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labour, signed an agreement with Huawei for the training of 300 graduates of IT and telecommunication engineering for three years.

The agreement is aimed at providing training for the graduates so that they acquire the necessary skills that enable them to compete in the labour market as well as providing job opportunities to the outstanding trainees. As per the agreement, the company will receive three batches of trainees per year. The company will pay an allowance to the trainees and provide them with medical insurance during the training period.

Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for Labour, underscored the importance of investing in the national cadres by training them so that they can cope with the requirements of the labour market.

Al Hosni added that the trainees will be selected by the ministry and the company based on the students’ GPA. The training programme will help the graduates greatly when they apply for job vacancies in the IT field.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Li Lingbing, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to the Sultanate commended the bilateral economic relations between the Sultanate and China affirming that this programme which is organized in cooperation with the ministry of labour stems from the company’s firm belief on the importance of investing in youth and their role in economic development.