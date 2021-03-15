Labour ministry announces training opportunities for job-seekers

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour announced that it will start receiving job-seekers’ applications for training in the specializations of information technology and telecommunication and electronics engineering.

The ministry explained that the training programme focuses on the technical and administrative aspects and lasts for three months.

The participants will be entitled to RO 250 per month and will receive certifications in telecommunications and 5G technology at the end of the training programme.

Regarding the replacement plan that the ministry of labour seeks to implement during the current year, the ministry announced a plan to apply replacement of 2,469 jobs (1,455 for males and 1,014 for females) dedicated to holders of university degree and educational qualification diploma.

The specializations targeted for replacement include: Islamic studies, Arabic language, French, life skills, mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology, geography, history, IT, fine arts, musical skills, physical education, the first cycle of education, the second cycle of education and special education (science, Islamic studies, Arabic, English and mathematics)

As per the announcement, the ministry of labour targets to provide 4,000 jobs in the public sector of which 2,469 are at the ministry of education, 830 jobs at the ministry of health, 115 jobs at the ministry of higher education, 65 jobs at the municipal sector and 92 jobs at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

Shamsa al Riyamiyah