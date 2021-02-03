Labour ministry announces 1,683 jobs in the private sector

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour has announced the availability of 1,683 jobs vacancies in the private sector including 744 news jobs and 939 previously existing vacancies.

The ministry stated that the new job opportunities are technical and specialist jobs of which 144 jobs require college degree and 600 require general education diploma certificate (GED) and below.

The ministry has advised nationals looking for jobs to follow up the job vacancies in the local newspapers and recruitment platforms as well as social media sites.

The Ministry of Labour seeks to provide jobs for nationals through replacement and nationalization of jobs in both the public and private sectors in accordance to the labour market requirements.

The ministry has recently announced that a great number of public sector jobs occupied by non-Omanis are slated for replacement in various sectors mainly in education, healthcare, electricity and water sectors.

In addition, Omanization of administrative and assistant academic jobs in private higher education institutions as well as technical jobs at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences and medical and assistant medical jobs, is on the cards.

The ministry also seeks to train and recruit a significant part of the job-seekers through the work-related training programmes for holders of GED certificate and below and on-the-job training for college graduates. Besides, the ministry has a plan for the training of job-seekers at Riyada programme for small and medium enterprises and training of 10,000 job-seekers to acquire job skills in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

Text by Shamsa al Riyamiyah