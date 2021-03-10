Labour Ministry announces 148 jobs for nationals

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – The Ministry of Labour on Wednesday announced 148 job vacancies for nationals in the public and private sectors for the engineering, financial, technical and administrative specialisations.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the new jobs will be in Al Thabat Holding, Oman United Insurance, Innovative Energy Systems, Al Musanaa Resort Management, International Hospitals Group, Horizon Engineering and Technical Services, Assarain Concrete Products, IFFCO Distribution, Muscat Clearing and Depository, International Clothing Company, Apparel International, R&P fashion, Encompass Digital Media Services, Al Takween Private Schools, LuLu Muscat Hypermarket, Lifeline Hospital, Halim International, Danube Building Materials, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), Security and Safty Services, Emaar Mining, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), PwC Oman, Oman Power and Water Procurement Company, among others.

The ministry has previously announced a plan to recruit 32,000 national job-seekers via direct employment, replacement, job nationalisation and work-related training. Recently, the ministry announced 1,059 jobs in the public sector and 1,638 jobs in the private sector.

Shamsa al Riyamiyah