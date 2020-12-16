Labour minister receives Indian external affairs minister

Muscat: Dr Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour received at the ministry’s HQs on Wednesday V Muraleedharan, Minister of External Affairs in the Republic of India.

The meeting reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of labour and means of promoting it. It also touched on means of enhancing coordination on expatriate manpower in the Sultanate.

The meeting was attended by Munu Mahawar, Indian ambassador to the Sultanate and some officials from both sides. –ONA