Kyrgyz Prime Minister Boronov resigns, new speaker named

MOSCOW: Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned on Tuesday, Russia’s RIA news agency reported, citing parliamentary deputy Myktybek Abdyldayev who it said had been elected speaker.

The Kyrgyz opposition said earlier on Tuesday it had seized power after storming government buildings and getting the central election commission to annul the results of Sunday’s parliamentary election, which had sparked protests.

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament elected opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov as prime minister on Tuesday, Russia’s RIA news agency reported, after the previous cabinet chief resigned amid post-election protests.

However, according to Kyrgyz news website Akipress, shortly afterwards Zhaparov and other politicians had to flee the hotel where parliament had convened as a number of people carrying sticks and rocks broke into the building.

Opposition groups said earlier on Tuesday they had seized power in Kyrgyzstan after taking control of government buildings during post-election protests in the strategically important Central Asian state.

Meanwhile, opposition groups said they had seized power in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday after taking control of government buildings during post-election protests in the strategically important Central Asian state.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said his country, a close ally of Russia, was facing an attempted coup d’etat. Two presidents have been toppled by revolts in Kyrgyzstan in the past 15 years.

Jeenbekov called for calm and ordered security forces not to open fire on protesters after overnight unrest in which the government said one person was killed and 590 wounded. Officials said that Sunday’s parliamentary election would be rerun, but it was not clear who would organise it or govern until then. — AFP

Related