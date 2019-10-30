Kyarr weakens, unlikely to hit Sultanate coasts

MUSCAT, OCT 30 – The Cyclone Kyarr, which has weakened to Category 1, is unlikely to hit Oman coasts. It is very likely to weaken into a severe cyclonic storm by early hours of Thursday, and into a cyclonic storm by evening, according to Met officials. Sea conditions continued to be rough along the coast of Al Wusta, Dhofar and South Al Sharqiyah with the maximum weave height of 6 to 8 metres, and moderate to rough over the rest of Oman coasts with a maximum wave height of three metres. As per the last report by Oman Meteorology, the cyclone is 440 km away from the nearest Oman coast of Ras Madrakah, and was moving westwards, parallel to the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta.

The estimated surface wind speed around the centre was between 64 and 82 knots with chances of seawater inundation over low-level coastal areas coinciding with the timing of high sea tides. Oman Met is also monitoring the new tropical system in the southeast Arabian Sea, which it said will be updated in subsequent bulletins. “The deep tropical depression centred southeast of the Arabian Sea has evolved into a tropical storm with a wind speed of 34-45 knots around the centre. It is currently 2,100 km off the coast of the Sultanate, and there is no effect during the next five days,” Met office said.

“Salalah was bright and sunny on Wednesday, but the local residents fear that the new depression formed in the Arabian Sea has the potential to hit the Dhofar Governorate more directly than Kyarr,” according to our correspondent in the city. Meanwhile, the governorates of North Al Sharqiyah, Muscat and Al Dakhiliyah received varying levels of rainfall on Wednesday. Heavy rains and flowing wadis were reported from Sur and Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, with roads closed for traffic at certain places. High tidal waves hit the coastal areas of Oman from Suhar to Dhofar as a result of the indirect impact from Kyarr, forcing the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to close the Muttrah seaside road for traffic on Tuesday.