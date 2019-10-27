Local Main 

Kyarr intensifies to category 4 cyclone

Muscat: Tropical cyclone Kyarr, which was formed over the Arabian Sea and close to Indian shores, has  intensified further to category 4 cyclone, the Oman Meteorological Department said in its weather bulletin on Saturday.

The tropical storm is about 1,045 km away from the closest point of Oman’s coast (Ras Madrakah). The storm is having a wind speed of 115-125 knots around the centre. The nearest convective clouds bands from the Sultanate is 800 km. Weather office added that sea conditions along the coasts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar will be moderate to rough.

