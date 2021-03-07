Sports 

Kvitova claims second Qatar Open title

Petra Kvitova thrashed Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win her second Qatar Open title on Saturday. The fourth-seeded Czech needed just over an hour to see off her fellow two-time Grand Slam winner.
It was Kvitova’s 28th career title from 38 finals played. “It’s been a great run — tough conditions,” said Kvitova after her victory. It followed her Doha title of 2018, which also came at the expense of Muguruza. “I’m sorry for the second time, I hope we can meet somewhere else,” she added, nodding towards her vanquished rival. Muguruza had the benefit of a full rest day on Friday. .

