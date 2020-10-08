Kuwait’s National Assembly approves new Crown Prince

Muscat: In a special session held on Thursday, the Kuwait’s National Assembly unanimously blessed Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah nominated by the Emir of Kuwait as the Crown Prince.

Subsequently, Sheikh Mishal took oath before the Assembly, as the Crown Prince, in line with the Constitution, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

“We would like to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the unanimous pledge of allegiance as Crown Prince of the National Assembly,” speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim said.